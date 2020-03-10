Man dead after being shot by police at Charleswood home

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot by police at a home in Charleswood early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the home on Kowalsky Crescent just before 5 a.m. with reports of a conflict involving a family.

The man was assaulting two other adults with an edged weapon when police arrived at the home, a news release says.

The incident spilled outside the home and the man was shot, police said.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

The two other adults also were taken to hospital, one in unstable condition, one in stable condition.

Investigators knock on doors in the area Tuesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC )

A block of Kowalsky Crescent was taped off and several officers were still there around noon Tuesday, knocking on doors along the street.

A stun gun was spotted on the ground near a pool of blood.

Const. Rob Carver said the whole event happened within "minutes and fractions of minutes."

He could not say whether the man advanced on police, as the investigation is now in the hands of the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

Because the matter involves a death, the Independent Investigation Unit has asked the Manitoba Police Commission to appoint a civilian monitor, a statement from the police watchdog says.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has video footage or other information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.