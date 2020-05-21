23-year-old fatally shot in Winnipeg's North End

A 23-year-old man died after being found with gunshot wounds on the front steps of a house in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood on Thursday morning, police say.

Winnipeg police responded to a report that a man was shot at a house on Selkirk Avenue between Arlington and Parr streets around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday.

The man was taken in critical condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police would not say Friday whether there are any suspects yet or how many times the man had been shot.

"However, it does not look like it was random," spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said at a news conference on Friday morning.

The victim has had contact with police in the past, Carver said.

The 911 call came from someone in the area who heard gunshots and almost immediately found the injured man, Carver said.

Police won't release more information about the man who died right now because they have not been able to notify all his family members yet, he said. More information about the man may be released later Friday or on Saturday.

Most gun crime in Winnipeg is related to firearms that people have gotten illegally, Carver said.

"I cannot remember the last time we had a situation where we arrested somebody with a firearm or a firearm-related offence, and that gun was legally in their possession," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

It's Winnipeg's 16th homicide of 2020. That's the same number the city had at this time last year, Carver said. In 2019, Winnipeg broke its previous record for most killings in a year.