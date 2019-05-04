Man shot in downtown Winnipeg early Saturday morning

A man is in hospital after being shot on Ellice Avenue early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police say they responded to a report of an injured male at about 1:10 a.m. on Ellice Avenue west of Donald Street.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police tape could be seen outside the Quest Inn at Ellice and Carlton Street Saturday morning.

The major crimes unit is investigating.