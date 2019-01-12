Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot with homemade weapon: Winnipeg police

A man is in critical condition and another faces charges after a shooting involving a homemade weapon in Winnipeg's North End earlier this week.

Emergency services responded Monday around 10:30 a.m. to a report that a man had been shot at a residence on Burrows Avenue near McGregor Street, police say.

A man in his 30s had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his upper body, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. As of Saturday, he was still in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The weapon used in the shooting was homemade, Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said Saturday, and police are seeing more incidents involving such homemade weapons.

"Five, 10 years ago it wasn't as common."

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the home. He faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault and firearms charges.