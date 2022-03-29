One man shot after early-morning home invasion in western Manitoba village

One man is in hospital after an armed home invasion in a small western Manitoba community, according to a news release.

Swan River RCMP received a report around 3 a.m. Sunday that a man had been shot inside a home in Benito, Man.

Two men and two women were inside the residence when the door was kicked in and three individuals — two males and one female — entered with firearms. They demanded money and jewelry, and tied up the four individuals while robbing the residence.

One man, 26, was shot and the other three individuals were assaulted before the three suspects fled, say police.

He was rushed to hospital and police were contacted. The man remains in hospital in stable condition.

A vehicle was among numerous belongings that were stolen from the residence.

RCMP do not belive this was a random act of violence. Some of the individuals were known to each other, police say.

Officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or the secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

