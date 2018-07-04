Man fires shots in standoff with Selkirk RCMP

A hang-up call to 911 led Selkirk police to a standoff that saw shots fired over the Canada Day weekend.

RCMP went to check on residents of a home in the RM of St. Andrews after receiving the call around 9:50 p.m. June 30.

When they arrived police say a man left the home and shouted at officers to leave his property. They say he went back into the home briefly before returning with a gun, which he fired once.

None of the officers were hit and police did not return fire.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Team and Manitoba East District Containment Team were sent to the home and police say the suspect fired more shots during the early morning hours of July 1.

Again, no one was injured, including a woman who was in the home at the time.

The suspect was arrested without incident a short time later and police say several firearms were found inside the home.

A 56-year-old man from the RM of St. Andrews is charged with assault and a number of firearm related charges, including discharging a firearm while being reckless.

Police including the RCMP Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: