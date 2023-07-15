Mental health advocate's cross-country ride hits roadblock after bike stolen in Winnipeg

A man in the midst of a cross-country bike ride to raise awareness for mental health says the theft of his bike and camping gear outside a Winnipeg coffee shop on Thursday was "devastating" — but in spite of the setback, he's determined to continue his ride.

"Immediately my heart sunk," after discovering the theft outside a Tim Hortons, said Chris Aubichon. "I've rode that bike, slept in that tent for the last two months — 3,400 kilometres. It was devastating."

Aubichon began his journey in May, when he left Moncton, N.B., aiming to bike all the way to British Columbia. His goal was to both advocate for mental health and try to prepare himself, mentally and physically, for a return to school in B.C.

Aubichon, who is Indigenous, was raised in foster care from the age of six to 18 in British Columbia, but said after he aged out of the system he spent the following 20 years living with mental health struggles and addiction.

Earlier this year, the British Columbia government announced it was eliminating an age restriction on a tuition waiver for people who came through the provincial foster care system.

Aubichon said he wanted to take advantage of that funding, but was struggling with his mental and physical health.

"I had two options — I could jump on a plane and go out west and go to school, or I could do something crazy and I could jump on a bike, I could pedal across the country, and I could get myself in the best shape physically and mentally, and give myself the best opportunity for success at school," he told Radio-Canada in a Thursday interview.

Aubichon is determined to ride on despite having his bike and belongings stolen. (Alice Dulczewski/CBC-Radio Canada)

That's what he's been doing since May, documenting his trip on social media — which is how Winnipegger Adam LeFave found out about the bike trip.

Aubichon's goals resonated with him, LeFave said, so he offered Aubichon a place to stay in Winnipeg before the bike was stolen.

"I've had my own struggles — not the same as Chris, but it's stuff that, it hits home," he told Radio-Canada.

"It's easy to get behind what Chris is doing, why he's doing it, and then just wanting the best for him."

Aubichon's bike and gear were stolen when he stopped briefly at this Portage Avenue Tim Hortons, he said. (Alice Dulczewski/CBC-Radio Canada)

But Aubichon's trip hit a snag when he stopped at a Tim Hortons on Portage Avenue at Ferry Road. He put his bike up against the building and went inside to quickly grab a coffee.

The bicycle and his belongings, which were in saddlebags attached to the bike, were gone 20 seconds later, he said.

Aubichon acknowledged he was warned about bike theft in Winnipeg.

And he still plans on completing his ride if he can get a new bike and gear.

"I have to finish this for me, but also for everybody who's gotten behind me along this journey," he said.

"If a miracle happens and I'm able to get on a bike and go, I'm gonna go and I'm gonna finish this journey," he said. "If I can't, I'm gonna get on a bus and I'm going to take that long road home."

Since the bike was stolen, his story has also reached many people through social media. Followers on Instagram, including a local shop, have offered to help get him back on the road.

Aubichon said he wants to get back to school and get an education so he can advocate for at-risk youth and addictions services, and hopes to work in a space where he can help people, including kids in foster care, like he once was.

"I'm still going to continue my path of health and success with school. I have a passion for advocacy … [for] people that need help — people that need someone to fight for them, that can relate to them," he said.

"So I'm still gonna do that. I would like to do that after I finish this, though."