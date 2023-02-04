3 charged in robbery, stabbing: Winnipeg police

Three men from Winnipeg have been charged with aggravated assault and robbery after a man was attacked on Friday, police say.

One of the men is also charged with failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Officers responded to a report of an assault between Higgins and Alexander avenues shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, police said in a news release.

They found a man, 57, with "significant" stab wounds at the scene. He was treated on site and taken to hospital in unstable condition, which was eventually upgraded to stable.

Police say officers confiscated a knife and some of the victim's belongings after they arrested the three accused nearby on Main Street.

Investigators believe the trio confronted the man at random, but the investigation continues, the release said.

