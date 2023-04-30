Man robbed, shot in Shaughnessy Heights: Winnipeg police

A man was robbed and shot in Winnipeg's Shaughnessy Heights neighbourhood, police say.

Police learned of the shooting, which took place on Burrows Avenue between Chudley and Shephard streets, on Saturday at around 7 p.m., a Sunday news release said.

A man with various injuries consistent with being shot went to a hospital in stable condition, the release said. Police say he was robbed and one of the attackers took out a gun.

Police didn't specify when the man was shot.

Police are now investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

