Man charged with mischief after riding fire truck

A man has been charged with mischief after he rode on top of a fire truck on Sunday in the West End.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. about a man who had allegedly pulled a fire alarm at an apartment on Ellice Avenue, somewhere between Victor and Sherbrook streets.

Firefighters called police for help with the unco-operative man but by the time the officers arrived the man had calmed down.

Police left, then got another call about a half-hour later about that same man who was discovered riding on top of a fire truck on Maryland Street near Ellice Avenue as the crew returned to its station.

The fire crew immediately pulled over, secured the cab of the truck and waited for police.

Police came, arrested the man and then charged him with mischief under $5,000.