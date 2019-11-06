Firefighters rescue man from burning home in Winnipeg's West End

A man trapped inside a burning house was rescued by Winnipeg firefighters on Tuesday night.

He is now in critical condition in hospital being treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Sherburn Street, between Ellice and Sargent avenues in the West End, just after 9 p.m.

No information about the cause of the fire or the amount of damage to the home is available.

