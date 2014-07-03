Man points gun at off-duty police officer, pulls trigger, but weapon fails: police union

A Winnipeg police officer had a close call Sunday when a man pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger but the weapon failed to fire, the Winnipeg Police Association says.

The officer had just finished a shift and was walking to his car in the early morning hours when he was confronted by the man, says a news release sent out by the police union, which is highlighting the incident in a push for secure parking for police.

"This individual clearly identified the WPS member as a police officer and pulled the trigger on his weapon — and tragedy was averted only because the weapon failed to discharge," the WPA news release says.

It's unclear whether the weapon was loaded or if a suspect was arrested. Winnipeg Police Service officials said they would provide more information later in the day on Monday.

Officers have been repeatedly targeted while walking to and from their parked vehicles before and after shifts, the union said.

"This is about as close a call as you can have, with a potential tragic loss being prevented only because a firearm malfunctioned," said union president Maurice Sabourin.

"Safe working conditions are a core responsibility for every employer. The City of Winnipeg is not exempt from these responsibilities, and WPA members should not expect to have their safety concerns ignored."

The Winnipeg Police Association wants secure parking for its members who work at the downtown headquarters on Graham Avenue. (CBC)

Coun. Kevin Klein, chair of Winnipeg's police board, said without details about exactly what happened, he can't comment on the incident, but he'll look into it.

"The care and well-being of all the officers and our civilian staff is of utmost importance to the board," Klein said.

Crime in the city is on the rise, as is the use of methamphetamine, and all three levels of government need to come up with a plan to tackle the issue, Klein said.

"The time for talking is over. We need to get down to business," he said.

"Our population is growing and the number of officers has decreased over the years. It's looking at the entire picture and not just what makes the headlines."

Secure parking needed: union

The police association wants officers working downtown to have a secure parkade dedicated to police.

"Every job is different, and serving as a member of the WPS has its own challenges. Unfortunately, one of those challenges is that criminal elements will sometimes target our members at moments when they have just completed their shift, solely because they are members of the WPS," Sabourin said in the news release.

"A safe and secure parking solution is needed to address this."

The issue has been raised before, including when an officer was stabbed after finding someone breaking into his car in 2017, and after an attempted robbery of another officer last summer.

"After the previous [stabbing] incident, Mayor [Brian] Bowman committed to reviewing this situation. Now, we have another incident in which a tragedy was avoided by the thinnest of margins," Sabourin said.