Man pulls out gun downtown, points it at passersby, police say

A 20-year-old has been charged with multiple offences after a man was seen pointing a firearm at himself and others in downtown Winnipeg.

Witnesses told police that a man pointed a firearm at a passing motorist around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Graham Avenue and Donald Street, which is near the Bell MTS Place.

They said the man also was pointing the firearm at his own head, as well as in the direction of buildings and pedestrians in the area.

He also turned to a 35-year-old man and made a hand gesture across his throat, police said in a news release Monday morning.

Police arrested a man on Notre Dame Avenue between Portage Avenue and Princess Street.

They found an air handgun and ammunition on him.

The man faces charges of possessing a weapon, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, common nuisance to public safety or property, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is being held at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

