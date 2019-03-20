Man hit by car in South Osborne has died

A man in hospital since being hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg's South Osborne neighbourhood earlier this month, has died.

The man, 41, was struck at about 3 p.m. on March 20 while crossing Osborne Street at the intersection with Morley Avenue, police said.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was not able to recover, police said, announcing on Tuesday that he died.

Officers from the Winnipeg Police traffic division are continuing the investigation and asking that any witnesses contact them at 204-986-7085.