Family, RCMP concerned for well-being of missing man from The Pas

A 40-year-old man from The Pas went missing Friday and police say they and his family are worried about his well-being.

Durand Constant was last seen behind The Pas Regional Library at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release Saturday evening. He may have gone to a boat launch in nearby Devon Park, RCMP said.

The Pas RCMP received a report Constant was missing around 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Constant stands at five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

