41-year-old man from eastern Manitoba missing since December: RCMP

Powerview RCMP are looking for a 41-year-old man from eastern Manitoba who has been missing for more than a month.

Murray Andrew Courchene's family last spoke to him on Dec. 15, 2022, and have not seen or heard from him since, according to a Monday news release. Courchene is from Fort Alexander, which is the main reserve of Sagkeeng First Nation.

Courchene is described as five foot 10 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans.

The RCMP received the missing person report about Courchene on the morning of Jan. 3. Efforts to locate him have not turned up any new information about where he is.

There is a possibility that Courchene may be in Winnipeg, about 100 kilometres southwest of Fort Alexander, police say.

Anyone with any information about Courchene's location is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

