Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

41-year-old man from eastern Manitoba missing since December: RCMP

Murray Andrew Courchene's family last spoke to him on Dec. 15, 2022. RCMP are asking for help to locate him.

Murray Andrew Courchene last heard from on Dec. 15, may now be in Winnipeg, police say

CBC News ·
A man wearing glasses and a grey hoodie, with short brown hair, a short brown mustache and beard, smiles at the camera.
Murray Andrew Courchene, 41, has been missing from Fort Alexander since Dec. 15, 2022. (Submitted by RCMP)

Powerview RCMP are looking for a 41-year-old man from eastern Manitoba who has been missing for more than a month.

Murray Andrew Courchene's family last spoke to him on Dec. 15, 2022, and have not seen or heard from him since, according to a Monday news release. Courchene is from Fort Alexander, which is the main reserve of Sagkeeng First Nation.

Courchene is described as five foot 10 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans.

The RCMP received the missing person report about Courchene on the morning of Jan. 3. Efforts to locate him have not turned up any new information about where he is.

A man wearing a cream-coloured toque, black hoodie and glasses looks into the camera.
Courchene's family last spoke to him on Dec. 15, 2022. RCMP say it's possible he's in Winnipeg. (Submitted by RCMP)

There is a possibility that Courchene may be in Winnipeg, about 100 kilometres southwest of Fort Alexander, police say.

Anyone with any information about Courchene's location is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

A man with a short brown mustache and beard, wearing a navy fitted hat with the letters S and F in white and a navy shirt, smiles at the camera.
Courchene is described as five foot 10 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans. (Submitted by RCMP)

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now