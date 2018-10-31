Man missing after falling off bridge in small community north of Winnipeg

A 22-year-old male from Pinaymootang First Nation is missing after falling off an old train bridge and into the Fairford River, RCMP say.

Gypsumville RCMP responded to a call about the young man at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The bridge, located in Fairford, a small community about 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is known to locals as the "black bridge."

Police believe the man was with friends when he fell into the water, but they lost sight of him.

"It was dark at the time of the incident, and the currents were strong," says an RCMP news release.

The man may have been drinking at the time, police say.

RCMP, the local fire department, and community volunteers searched for the man Tuesday, but couldn't find him. They are continuing to search for him Wednesday.

