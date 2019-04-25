'He was biking and it went black': Winnipeg man looks for answers after suffering serious injuries

A Winnipeg man is hoping to find answers about what happened to him after he was seriously injured while riding his bike in the Polo Park area on Sunday.

Christopher Ditchfield was heading west on the north sidewalk of Sargent Avenue near Empress Street between 1 and 2 p.m. when he believes he was struck by a vehicle, his sister said.

"He didn't even see anything, he doesn't know what hit him or what happened, all he knows is he was biking and it went black and he woke up on the street with a huge gash," said Michelle Ditchfield, who spoke on behalf of her brother.

"The next thing he knows is he's waking up and a man, he thinks, is asking him if he was OK, does he need an ambulance? And he said 'no why?' and he said 'well you got hit,'" she said.

The 42-year-old suffered a cut to his face and three broken vertebrae in his neck, his sister said. He also needs surgery on his jaw.

"He's got some damage to his spinal cord, he's going to need surgery. His vertebrae are fractured," she said.

"It's pretty bad injuries."

"Lots of abrasions and road rash, his jaw is very huge."

Michelle Ditchfield said her brother is lucky to be alive after he was seriously injured while biking on Sunday. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

The Ditchfields are hoping someone comes forward to help them put together the missing pieces.

"Everything is so foggy for him and he's having such a hard time remembering anything now," said Michelle.

"He just remembers biking and black and being woken up by somebody."

The siblings are hoping to find that person in hopes they can shed some light on what happened.

"He remembers a very well-manicured mustache, that's what sticks out very much to him," Michelle said.

Christopher told her the man also had on sunglasses and was possibly driving a beige or gold car.

The Ditchfields are hoping someone will come forward with information that will help them piece together what happened. (Submitted by Michelle Ditchfield)

Michelle said her brother isn't looking to blame anyone and just wants answers. They don't know for sure if he was hit by a vehicle or if he wiped out somehow.

"If it was an actual hit and run I would hope that this person wouldn't be so cowardly to just take off, like they could have killed him," Michelle said.

"It was an accident … you stop for an accident, he's lucky he's alive right now."

Family pleads for witnesses

That day, Christopher was with a friend on the Easter holiday, Michelle said, and the pair went looking for a store that was open. He left his friend briefly to head to a nearby gas station when the incident occurred.

When he came to, he began walking back to his friend with the broken bicycle, she said, which they ended up leaving because the front tire had come off, and got in a cab.

They eventually made their way to Health Sciences Centre and called Michelle, who is now taking care of her brother.

Christopher was released from hospital on Tuesday and made a police report about what happened.

Christopher Ditchfield remembers cycling west on the sidewalk on Sargent Avenue near Empress Street, then waking up in this nearby parking lot with his face covered in blood. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Police spoke with Christopher on Wednesday, Michelle said, and took him back to the area to see if it could jog his memory, and maybe find the broken bike which was left nearby.

"They left it and went to go find it to see if maybe they could get paint transfer or something but it was probably picked up by a junker," she said.

Police say they received the report on Tuesday and are in the process of investigating. They say they were not called to the area on Sunday.

"I just want somebody who was probably in the area or might have been there to just to shed some light on the situation so he can get some answers. He's so frustrated with not knowing," said Michelle.

The family is asking people who may have seen what happened to contact police.