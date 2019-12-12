Man killed in vehicle-pedestrian collision near Hilbre, Man.

A pedestrian died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car on the highway near Hilbre, Man., more than 200 kilometres north of Winnipeg, RCMP say.

RCMP in Gypsumville received a report around 1:30 a.m. of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Highway 6.

A vehicle driven by a 54-year-old woman from the rural municipality of Grahamdale was headed north on the highway when it hit a man who was walking on the road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and immediately called 911, police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, RCMP said.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The investigation continues.