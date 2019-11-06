Man killed in South Pointe townhome identified as former Daniel McIntyre football player

The man who was found dead in a South Pointe townhome late Monday has been identified as Rig Debak Moulebou.

Police say it was the 20-year-old who was found with gunshot wounds inside the home on Tim Sale Drive just before midnight on Monday.

Moulebou is a former student at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute and was a star athlete for the Winnipeg High School Football League team the DMCI Maroons.

The team posted about the loss on Twitter saying "Our hearts are saddened to hear the tragic passing of our alumni Rig Moulebou."

"Rig was team MVP, captain and league defensive player of the year during our undefeated championship year in 2017. All of us Maroons have heavy hearts. Rest in Peace #35."

Police offered little details about the death, only saying that Moulebou was not the resident of the home where he was found and there was no evidence he was there illegally.

Moulebou is the 40th homicide in the city this year.

Police said the investigation is continuing by members of the major crimes unit and investigators do not believe it was random. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).