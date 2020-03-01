Man, 44, killed in snowmobile collision north of Winnipeg
Powerview RCMP responded to a report of a snowmobile collision just after 10 a.m. Saturday on a trail northeast of Great Falls, Man., about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
A 44-year-old man is dead after being thrown from his snowmobile north of Winnipeg, RCMP say.
Mounties said in a Sunday news release they believe it happened after he missed a turn and went into a treed area.
Powerview RCMP responded to a report just after 10 a.m. Saturday of a snowmobile collision on Trail 220, northeast of Great Falls, Man., which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
A group of snowmobilers riding in the area came across a snowmobile and a rider that had been involved in a collision sometime overnight, the release said.
Emergency crews responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Mounties said he was from the rural municipality of St. Clements, northeast of Winnipeg.
RCMP are investigating.
