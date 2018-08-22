Driver who fatally struck man won't face charges: RCMP

A man found dead on a highway near Beaconia, Man., over the weekend was hit by a vehicle towing a trailer, and the person behind the wheel isn't facing any charges.

RCMP found Adam Fey, 21, dead on Highway 59 near Highway 304 at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Fey's mother told CBC News on Monday her son was attending the wedding of his girlfriend's uncle in a Lake Winnipeg community Saturday night. He went for a walk sometime around 2 a.m., she said, and was found dead a short time later.

Investigators initially believed Fey had been struck by multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, RCMP said the investigation has now revealed he was hit by a driver pulling a trailer.

The driver, who has been in touch with RCMP, isn't likely to be charged, RCMP said.

