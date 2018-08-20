Mom waits for answers after 21-year-old killed on Manitoba highway

The mother of a man killed in a collision on Highway 59 on Sunday says she's still waiting to find out what led to her son's death.

"Today's worse than yesterday was," said Leah Fey, whose son Adam Fey died after he was hit by multiple vehicles in the early morning hours on Aug. 19.

"We're just, right now, in the middle of waiting for a medical examiner to call and know when we can take Adam and do the funeral arrangements."

The 21-year-old was attending the wedding of his girlfriend's uncle in Patricia Beach, about 70 kilometres north of Winnipeg, but left to go for a walk sometime around 2 a.m.

Selkirk RCMP found him after they were called about a body at the intersection of highways 59 and 304, in the rural municipality of St. Clements, around 2:30 a.m.

Multiple vehicles had hit Fey, police said.

Leah Fey, Adam's mother, said she saw her son on Saturday at a memorial service for her father, who recently died. He left around 4 p.m. to go to the wedding, and that was the last time she saw him.

Around 3 a.m., she got a call from her son's girlfriend, saying he had left the wedding and they didn't know where he was.

"I guess they went to look for him, and I guess they came upon and they found him on the road," she said.

"Adam was the most loving, caring person you could ever meet. He had a heart of gold; he loved everyone. He was just so kind and gentle, always happy."

She wishes whoever hit her son had stopped to check what they had hit.

Selkirk RCMP ask anyone who may have been in the area between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and might have seen something to call 204-482-1222.