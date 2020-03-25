Man, 53, killed by branch after off-road vehicle swerved from trail: Manitoba RCMP

A 53-year-old man is dead after the off-road vehicle he was driving swerved off a trail on Saturday evening, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers believe the man was driving a side-by-side vehicle on Trail 19 around 6 p.m. on March 21 in the area of Marchand, Man., about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Mounties said the vehicle, which was also carrying a 46-year-old woman, suddenly swerved off the trail. The trail conditions were reported to be rough because of melting snow.

The man suffered a serious injury after being hit by a large branch, police said. Other riders in their group stopped to help and called 911. The man was airlifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Steinbach RCMP got word of the incident from the chief medical examiner's office on Monday around 9 a.m., the release said. Both continue to investigate.