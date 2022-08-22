Man found critically injured in Main Street parking lot, another found hurt in alley

Two men were sent to hospital after being found injured at separate places along Winnipeg's Main Street on Monday.

Police were called around 4 a.m. to a parking lot on Main between Sutherland and Jarvis avenues, where they found a man suffering "from severe bodily injuries."

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police have released no other information other than to say no arrests have been made.

The lot is surrounded by police tape, which is also blocking part of the northbound curb lane on Main.

About an hour after being called to that incident, police were called to the alley near the Bell Hotel on Main, a couple of blocks away.

Police have taped off part of the alley near the Bell Hotel, where a man was found injured on Monday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A man was found there with severe injuries and rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

No arrests have been made in that incident, either.

Police have not said if they believe there is any connection between the two incidents.

More news from CBC Manitoba: