Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries due to motorcycle crash in Whiteshell

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a ditch in the province's Whiteshell region on Sunday.

At around 3 p.m., Falcon Lake RCMP responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 44, just north of Provincial Road 312 in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

In an email, RCMP Const. Julie Courchaine said police believe the driver lost control and went into the ditch.

Spokesperson Fatima Khawaja said STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the West Hawk Lake area. She said a man who is believed to be in his 50s was transported to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.

No additional details about the man's identity were released on Sunday.

West Hawk Lake is 141 kilometres east of Winnipeg, nearby the Manitoba-Ontario border.

