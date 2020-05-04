Man, 57, critically hurt after highway crash in RM of St. Andrews

A man in critical condition has been airlifted to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre after a crash late Sunday afternoon.

In an email, STARS Air Ambulance spokesperson Chad Saxon said crews responded to a motor vehicle collision at 4:41 p.m. in the rural municipality of St. Andrews, about 3.5 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, to transport the man to hospital in the city.

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre said that incident on Highway 9 was reported to police at 4:30 p.m.

RCMP believe the 57-year-old was driving along the road when his vehicle rolled and he was ejected from it.

Police do not believe he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the rollover.

Crews blocked Highway 9 following a crash northeast of Winnipeg on Sunday. (Sam Samson/CBC)

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

