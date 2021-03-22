Man, 52, dies after going through Red River ice in Selkirk

A 52-year-old man is dead after falling through ice on the Red River in Selkirk, RCMP say.

Police went to the area of Memorial Park in Selkirk, north of Winnipeg, shortly after noon on Sunday after receiving reports that a man fell through the ice.

He had been seen walking on the ice about 50 to 100 metres from shore, RCMP said.

Members of the Selkirk Fire Department who also responded found the man and pulled him to shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

More from CBC Manitoba: