Police watchdog investigates after arrested man suffers collapsed lung

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating after a man was admitted to hospital with a collapsed lung following an arrest by Winnipeg police.

Police were called Wednesday morning to Siloam Mission about an agitated man.

Officers reported he resisted their attempts to arrest him and refused to obey their commands, says a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

The officers then pepper-sprayed the man and used a Taser to stun him, the news release says.

He was later taken to Health Sciences Centre, where it was determined he had a collapsed lung.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that might help the investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

No further details will be provided at this time, the IIU said.