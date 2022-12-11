2 charged after man wields gun at Polo Park-area business, woman tries to stop arrest: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say two people were arrested in the Polo Park area on Friday after reports of a man with a gun at a business in the area.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, police were responding to an unrelated call when they were made aware of a man armed with a gun at a business in the Polo Park area, according to a Sunday news release.

The suspect tried to flee as soon as police found him, the release said. Officers caught and tried to arrest the man when he became combative and pulled out a handgun.

Police say the man was arrested, but a woman known to him tried to physically stop police from arresting him, and was also taken into custody.

Police say an officer was injured in the upper body during the incident, and was treated in hospital.

Several items were seized from both the man and woman arrested, including a .45 calibre handgun, seven grams of cocaine and around $1,500.

A 26-year-old man from Winnipeg faces several firearms-related charges as well as resisting and assaulting a police officer.

A 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg was charged with obstructing a police officer, as well as the possession of an illegal substance for the purpose of trafficking and the possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

The man was detained in custody, police say, while the woman was charged and released.

More from CBC Manitoba: