Thompson man, 33, drowns in northern Manitoba

A 33-year-old man from Thompson, Man., has died after drowning at O-Pipon–Na-Piwin Cree Nation, also known as South Indian Lake, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

RCMP received a report around 7:15 p.m. Monday of a possible drowning in South Indian Lake and went to the community immediately, the release said. An adult male had been swimming when he began to struggle and go below the water, RCMP said.

A 30-year-old man wearing a life-jacket went out to help him and managed to get him above the water while other community members brought a boat out to the location. The victim was brought to shore in the boat, but he was not responsive and wasn't wearing a life jacket, police said.

RCMP officers arrived at the dock and arranged for the victim to be taken to a nursing station, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

RCMP said an autopsy will take place.