Man, 69, dead in fatal crash Friday night west of Teulon

Manitoba Mounties believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a 69-year-old man from the RM of Armstrong Friday night.

27-year-old man arrested for impaired driving causing death

CBC News ·
The crash near Tuelon was at least the second fatal one in Manitoba this weekend.

RCMP were called around 8:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17, about six kilometres west of Teulon. 

The Mounties' initial investigation has found an eastbound vehicle, being driven by a 27-year-old man from Inwood, hit the shoulder and overcorrected where it then collided with a westbound vehicle, being driven by the 69-year-old.

Both men were sent to hospital where the 69-year-old was later pronounced dead. 

Officers arrested the 27-year-old for impaired driving causing death. He's still in hospital with his own serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Sunday it was unknown if seatbelts were used. They believe speed also played a factor in the crash​.

The collision was at least the second fatal one in Manitoba this weekend. A 30-year-old male pedestrian from Fisher River died after getting hit by a car Friday night. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash. 

