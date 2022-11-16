Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in medical distress in St. Norbert

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who was found in medical distress in late October.

Police responded to a report of a man found in distress in St. Norbert on Oct. 18, a news release said Wednesday.

The man is described as 25 to 35 years old and five feet, 10 inches tall, with an average build and long, black hair.

He was found wearing a black jacket, jeans and a Phoenix Coyotes hoodie, which police provided a photo of.

The man remains in hospital, police said in email to CBC on Wednesday.

They ask that anyone with information that could identify the man contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 204-986-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: