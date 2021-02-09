Man found dead in St. Boniface Saturday was likely outside in frigid weather for hours, brother says

A man who was found dead in St. Boniface Saturday afternoon was likely outside without a jacket for more than 12 hours, his brother says.

Police said they were called to Des Meurons Street, near Marion School, just after 5 p.m., after a deceased man was found outside.

Police do not suspect foul play, although the chief medical examiner's office hasn't yet released a cause of death.

Temperatures were between –26 C and –28 C all day Saturday, with wind chill values around –37.

Relatives have identified the man as Robert Powderhorn. His brother, Tony, said he was visiting Winnipeg from Tadoule Lake, a remote community in northern Manitoba.

Tony said his brother was in Winnipeg to support his uncle, who was in the hospital after being seriously assaulted.

Powderhorn likely left a relative's home near Inkster Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Saturday and tried to get back to where he was staying nearby, his brother said.

"He took off from the relative's place at all hours in the morning and without his jacket on," he said.

Somehow Powderhorn ended up in St. Boniface, his brother said.

Powderhorn had three kids and a girlfriend, Tony said.

The family is now waiting for the coroner to confirm the cause of death.