Man, 88, found dead following chimney fire east of Winnipeg

An 88-year-old man in the rural municipality of Springfield is dead after a chimney fire Thursday morning at the house where he lived alone, RCMP said.
An 88-year-old man is dead after his house caught fire early Thursday morning in the rural municipality of Springfield.
RCMP said the man called 911 around 3:30 a.m. to report a chimney fire in his house, and told the dispatcher he lived alone in the community about 29 kilometres east of Winnipeg.
The local fire department, emergency medical services and Oakbank RCMP responded. The man was found unresponsive in the house, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled, RCMP said. The officer of the fire commissioner is assisting with the investigation.
