Intoxicated man fires at officers in rural Manitoba incident: RCMP

A 25-year-old man shot at RCMP officers during an incident on a rural property in the northern Interlake Thursday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the property near Moosehorn in the RM of Grahamdale, Man., at about 2:45 p.m. Someone had reported that there was a man with a gun threatening to shoot police, says an RCMP news release.

When they arrived, officers found the man was carrying a rifle.

Over a loudspeaker, officers directed the man to put his weapon down but he refused, and then began shooting at where RCMP officers were taking cover, the release says.

The man appeared intoxicated and very agitated. Officers kept trying to get him to put his weapon down.

At 5:30 p.m. the officers realized the man was out of ammunition and were able to safely arrest him.

No one was injured in the incident, and RCMP officers did not fire at the man at any point during the incident, RCMP say.

"Our officers are in dangerous situations day in and day out, but when a firearm is involved, it takes that danger to another level," said Insp. Chris Moore, incident commander for the Manitoba RCMP.

"The training these officers receive as well as the genuine concern they have for the people of their community kept this incident from escalating and allowed for a peaceful resolution."

The 25-year-old man is now facing a number of weapons charges, including discharge with intent and possession of an unauthorized firearm.