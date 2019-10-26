Man faces weapons charges after locking himself in a room with a modified gun

A 28-year-old man faces weapons charges after police received a call saying he had locked himself in a room with a gun on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation on Monday.

Around 10 p.m., the caller alerted police he was concerned for his and others' safety, Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a Friday news release.

Officers made sure no one else was in the residence, then talked the man out of the room safely. Police found an altered paintball gun that was converted into a .22 calibre firearm, with a live round in the chamber.

Police said the bolt of the firearm was located and appeared to make the gun capable of firing a round.

The man was arrested and charged with one count each of possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon when knowing possession is unauthorized. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and three counts of failing to comply with prior court orders.

The suspect remains in custody.