42-year-old man drowns in Cross Lake: Manitoba RCMP

A 42-year-old man has died after he drowned in Cross Lake, Manitoba RCMP said in a release Friday.

Cross Lake RCMP said they attended the local nursing station after receiving a report of a drowning in Pimicikamak Cree Nation at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were told a man was taken from the water and brought into the station. He was pronounced dead from drowning.

RCMP spoke with three witnesses, all of whom were with the man when he drowned. The witnesses went into the water when the man started having difficulty staying afloat. They saw him go under, and he did not resurface, according to Mounties.

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

