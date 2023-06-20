Man, 25, killed while trying to push stuck vehicle out of ditch

A 25-year-old man died after a vehicle he was trying to push out of a ditch in southern Manitoba suddenly reversed and hit him, RCMP say.

The man was driving on Provincial Road 200, near Road Seven N., around 3 a.m. on June 18 when the car hit the ditch and got stuck, police said in a news release.

Two other men, age 25 and 26, were not physically injured, police said.

They told RCMP the driver got out and was trying to push the vehicle when it reversed.

They called 911 and loaded the injured man into the now-freed vehicle and drove to the nearest intersection — in the rural municipality of Emerson Franklin, just southeast of Dominion City — where they waited for emergency crews.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, RCMP said.

