Man charged with criminal negligence causing death in Blumenort shooting: Manitoba RCMP

A 43-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that killed another man earlier this week in southeastern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Mounties responded to the incident in Blumenort, Man., on Tuesday evening after getting a report of a gunshot at a home in the community about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

When officers got there, they found a 27-year-old Blumenort man critically injured after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said earlier this week.

A 43-year-old man they arrested at the scene has now been charged in the other man's death, Mounties said in a Thursday news release.

He was charged Wednesday with criminal negligence causing death with a firearm, along with several other firearm-related charges, the release said.

The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg court on Friday.

Steinbach RCMP, along with major crime services, forensic identification services and the Mounties's national weapons enforcement support team, are investigating.