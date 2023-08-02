Man, 27, dead after shooting in Blumenort: Manitoba RCMP

A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in a small community in southeastern Manitoba, RCMP say.

RCMP were called shortly after 8 p.m. with a report of a gun fired in a residence in Blumenort, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, Mounties said in a Wednesday news release.

Officers and emergency medical personnel found a 27-year-old man from the community at the residence, who was critically injured after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the residence, RCMP say.

A 43-year-old man who lives at that residence was arrested and is still in police custody, RCMP said. He was not physically injured.

The investigation into the man's death continues, RCMP said.

