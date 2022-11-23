Content
50-year-old man dies in custody at Winnipeg Remand Centre: Manitoba Justice

A 50-year-old man in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre has died, Manitoba Justice announced on Wednesday.

Man's name, cause of death not being released due to privacy concerns: province

A 50-year-old man died while he was in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, the province announced on Wednesday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A 50-year-old man in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre died on Friday, Manitoba Justice announced on Wednesday.

Details about the man — such as his name and cause of death — have not been shared due to privacy concerns, Manitoba Justice said in a news release Wednesday.

The man's death has been reported to the chief medical examiner's office, the release said, which is required by law.

