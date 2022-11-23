50-year-old man dies in custody at Winnipeg Remand Centre: Manitoba Justice
Man's name, cause of death not being released due to privacy concerns: province
A 50-year-old man in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre died on Friday, Manitoba Justice announced on Wednesday.
Details about the man — such as his name and cause of death — have not been shared due to privacy concerns, Manitoba Justice said in a news release Wednesday.
The man's death has been reported to the chief medical examiner's office, the release said, which is required by law.
