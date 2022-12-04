Man dies after being shot by Winnipeg police during traffic stop

A man has died after he was shot by Winnipeg police during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on Portage Avenue and Bourkevale Drive on Saturday evening, a Sunday news release said.

One officer discharged a firearm during the incident. Police say the driver, a man, was struck.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, police say, where he died from his injuries.

The man's identity has not been released.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and is investigating the matter, police say.

