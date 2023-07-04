Winnipeg man, 60, dies after tree falls onto tent at eastern Manitoba campground

A 60-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after a tree collapsed onto the tent he was asleep in during a thunderstorm in eastern Manitoba early Monday.

Mounties responded to a report of a sudden death at a campground in Manigotagan at around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, a Tuesday news release says. Manigotagan is 150 kilometres north of Winnipeg, east of Lake Winnipeg.

Investigators learned that a man and woman were asleep inside the tent when the tree fell on it, during a thunderstorm creating strong winds, RCMP say.

Campers who were close to the tent assisted the woman stuck inside after they heard her call for help, according to the release. The tree that fell onto the tent had to be cut so the man and woman inside could be freed.

A 60-year-old man from Winnipeg was pronounced dead at the campground, RCMP say. The woman was not hurt physically by the fallen tree.

Mounties say their investigation into the incident continues.

