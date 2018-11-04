Winnipeg man dies in hospital after rollover on Perimeter Highway

RCMP say a 33-year-old man died in the hospital following a single vehicle rollover on the Perimeter Highway Sunday.

At 7:15 a.m., Sunday, Headingley RCMP Traffic Services received a report of a single vehicle rollover near the intersection of Murdoch Road and the Perimeter Highway, a media release said.

At the scene, RCMP and other emergency personnel found a man on the ground about 180 metres from an overturned vehicle, the release said.

The 33-year-old Winnipeg man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



RCMP say the preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Murdoch Road when it failed to negotiate a turn and continued across all four lanes of the Perimeter Highway. The vehicle rolled, throwing the man — who did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt — from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.