Man, 39, dies in custody at Stony Mountain Institution

A 39-year-old man serving time at Stony Mountain Institution died in custody on Saturday.

Adrian Young was serving a 30-year sentence at the Manitoba prison, Correctional Service Canada said in a news release on Saturday. Young was convicted of manslaughter, attempted murder with use of a firearm and aggravated assault.

He started serving his sentence on June 29, 2001, the release said.

Young is the second inmate to die in custody at the institution this year. In January, 29-year-old Shawn Poitra died at Stony Mountain following an illness. He was serving time for manslaughter.

Young's next of kin have been notified of his death. As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the correctional service will review the circumstances, the release said. Policy also requires that police and the coroner be notified.