Man dies after Manitoba highway assault
40-year-old man succumbed to injuries after being transported to hospital
A 40-year-old man who was assaulted in west-central Manitoba shortly after midnight has died in hospital, RCMP said Wednesday afternoon.
Russell RCMP received a report of an assault on Highway 16 near the Russell Airport around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said in a news release.
A man was transported to hospital early that morning and later succumbed to his injuries.
The town of Russell is about 350 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 16 remain closed for one kilometre west of Russell and there is a detour in effect due to a police investigation, according to Manitoba 511.
Russell RCMP and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.