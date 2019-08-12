Man dies after Manitoba highway assault

A 40-year-old man who was assaulted in west-central Manitoba shortly after midnight has died in hospital, RCMP said Wednesday afternoon.

Russell RCMP received a report of an assault on Highway 16 near the Russell Airport around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

A man was transported to hospital early that morning and later succumbed to his injuries.

The town of Russell is about 350 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 16 remain closed for one kilometre west of Russell and there is a detour in effect due to a police investigation, according to Manitoba 511.

Russell RCMP and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.