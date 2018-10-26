Man, 61, dies after grain auger rolls on top of him on Manitoba farm

A man died on a farm in the RM of Portage La Prairie Thursday after a grain auger that was being pulled by a tractor rolled over on top of him.

RCMP were called to the farm, about six kilometers north of Highway 16 on Provincial Road 242, around 5 p.m. The 61-year-old victim had been helping another man, who was driving the tractor, move the auger from one site to another.

The tractor collided with low-hanging branches and fell over on its side, landing on the 61-year-old, who is from Austin, Man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and Workplace Safety and Health are investigating.

