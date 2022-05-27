47-year-old man dies in Friday morning crash on Dugald Road

A 47-year-old man is dead after his SUV and a semi-trailer truck crashed this morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dugald Road and Bournais Drive, just north of the St. Boniface Industrial Park, Winnipeg police said.

The driver of an Ashley HomeStore truck is all right, but the man driving a black SUV was taken to hospital in critical condition and died.

Officers were still investigating the cause of the crash on Friday afternoon, and the entire intersection is shut down. There is a detour for traffic, but police ask drivers avoid the area.

Police expect to have the intersection closed through the evening.