Man, 61, dies in single-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids

One person is dead after a crash in northern Manitoba, according to police.

Grand Rapids RCMP responded to a crash Thursday around 11:55 p.m. involving one vehicle on Highway 6, about one kilometre south of the community.

Officers arrived and saw a gravel truck, which had been heading northbound, on its side in the ditch.

The driver, a 61-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Grand Rapids is about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the northwestern side of Lake Winnipeg.

Mounties continue to investigate.

